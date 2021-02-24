Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $139.03 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,791 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.66% of Webster Financial worth $139,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBS opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

