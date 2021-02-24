Republic Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,605 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,161% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

