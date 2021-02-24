TheStreet Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to C

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

NYSE:BHC opened at $31.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

