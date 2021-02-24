Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

