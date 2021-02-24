Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 104.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.