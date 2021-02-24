Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 104.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Balchem stock opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Balchem
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.
