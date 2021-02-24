Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after buying an additional 313,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freshpet by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.