Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,249. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $608.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

