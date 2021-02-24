Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 1,279,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,058,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

