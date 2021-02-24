Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. Sabra Health Care REIT also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,779. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

