Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. Unisys’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Unisys has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

