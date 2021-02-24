Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BIV opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.