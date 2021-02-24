Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $211,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 177,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $233.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $238.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.