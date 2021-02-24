Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Cut by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

