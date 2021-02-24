New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,693,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

