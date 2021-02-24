Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. Trex has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.78.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

