Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after buying an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,874,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,606 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 191,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,412,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

