Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

