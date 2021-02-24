Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE TREX opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.78.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

