Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.31. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $148.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

