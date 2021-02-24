Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 24,266 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $74,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of GL stock opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,104. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.