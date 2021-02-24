Maverix Metals Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
MMX opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $719.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.08.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
