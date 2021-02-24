Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 98.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Polaris by 171.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 372.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

