Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intellicheck by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.