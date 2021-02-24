Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,468 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Target were worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $186.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

