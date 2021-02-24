TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTAC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF alerts:

BATS:TTAC opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.