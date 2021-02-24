Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

