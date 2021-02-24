LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,451 shares of company stock worth $24,732,579. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

