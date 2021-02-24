Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

