Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,110 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $602.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

