Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Shares Gap Up to $541.00

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 541 ($7.07), but opened at GBX 566 ($7.39). Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.95), with a volume of 495 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 551.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 530.94. The company has a market cap of £245.55 million and a PE ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Porvair plc (PRV.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.70. Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair plc (PRV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair plc (PRV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.