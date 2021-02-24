TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

NYSE:BLD opened at $201.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average of $178.70. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $224.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.