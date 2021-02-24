TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09). TMT Investments shares last traded at GBX 6.92 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,675 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million and a PE ratio of 818.75.

Get TMT Investments alerts:

In other TMT Investments news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,700 shares of TMT Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.84), for a total transaction of £30,710 ($40,122.81).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.