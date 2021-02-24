Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Decreased by KeyCorp

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $187.82 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

