Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,525 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.