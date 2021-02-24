Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

