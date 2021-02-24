William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $29.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287,889 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ball worth $29,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Ball by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,134,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Ball by 950.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 336,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

