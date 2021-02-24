Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $324.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

