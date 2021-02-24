Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 398.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $336.71 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

