AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

