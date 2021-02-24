Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Morguard North American has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.03 million for the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

