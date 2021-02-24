Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.