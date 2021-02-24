WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 2,668 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

