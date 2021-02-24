Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.53. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.