Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $204.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $204.38 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

