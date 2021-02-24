Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIS stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $179.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.