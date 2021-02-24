Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

