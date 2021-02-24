The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CC stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 820,989 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 626,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

