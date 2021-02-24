Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.14. Pancontinental Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 13,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 16.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,540 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

