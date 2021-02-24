ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.69, but opened at C$0.62. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 31,920 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

About ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd. and changed its name to ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

