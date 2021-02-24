Saratoga Investment Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

NYSE SAR opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

